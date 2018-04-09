Russian embassy accuses Britain of 'deliberately' withholding information

Russia's embassy in London yesterday accused Britain of "deliberately" withholding information on probes into the targeting of several Russians on its soil, as the war of words between the two countries continued

Russia's embassy based in London, accused Britain of 'deliberately' withholding information on the probes that targetted several Russians. The embassy said that it had asked the British Foriegn Office for 'detailed information' on the investigation of the March 12 murders in London of Nikolai Glushkov.

The death came a week after the nerve agent poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury. The embassy said in a statement,,"Given our numerous requests, the only thing we can suggest is that it is done deliberately."

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson wrote on Sunday that "no other government devotes as much time and effort to the business of trying to sabotage or discredit international inquiries" as Russia.

US repatriation for poisoned Russians

The former Russian double agent and his daughter, who are recovering from nerve agent poisoning, will be offered new identities and repatriated to the US with the help of the CIA, a media report has claimed. MI6 officials have had discussions with CIA about resettling them.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text