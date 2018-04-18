Russian football league trolled as bear made to present match ball

The bear named Tim was made to present the ball to the referee ahead of the match between Mashuk-KMV and Angusht, reported British tabloid, The Daily Mail

The Russian football league has been criticised after a trained bear was made to handover the match ball before a third division game. The bear named Tim was made to present the ball to the referee (left) ahead of the match between Mashuk-KMV and Angusht, reported British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

In a video that went viral on social media, the bear is seen being asked by his handler to clap after he handed the ball to the referee. Elisa Allen, director of animal welfare charity PETA has called the actions to be utterly out of touch. "In addition to being inhumane, using a bear as a captive servant to deliver a football is downright dangerous. The bear is the symbol of Russia, so we hope the country's people will show some compassion and national pride and stop abusing them.

Common decency should compel the league to pull this stunt," said Allen. Russian football is in the spotlight as the country prepares to host the 2018 World Cup, starting in June.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates