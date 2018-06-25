Russian footballer's WAG divorces him for cheating on her, looks for true love on reality TV show

After divorcing former Russian midfielder Dmitry Tarasov, for cheating on her, scorned WAG Olga is confident of finding true love via reality TV show

Olga Buzova and Dmitry Tarasov

Russian WAG, Olga Buzova (32), who split from her cheating boyfriend and former Russian football star, Dmitry Tarasov, 31, two years ago after finding out he was cheating on her, is all set to choose a husband from 1000 applications via a reality television show, Marry Buzova.

Buzova, a former Playboy cover girl, divorced Tarasov after a four-year marriage when she learnt he was dating former Miss World contestant Anastasia Kostenko, 24,

behind her back.

Buzova says she's desperately seeking true love now. "I know that among the participants there will be worthy men who are really interested in me as a woman," says Buzova, a millionaire, who became famous after making it to the Russian version of reality TV show Big Brother.

"I want a man who does not need my popularity, my money, and is cool," she adds. And for this she is willing to do a thorough check on all 1000 applications: "I will check every person [who applies]... and hope I will fall in love. I just want to cuddle up to my man and feel his strong arms around me."

