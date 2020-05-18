Russian jumper Darya Klishina offered Rs 51 crore-per-month via Instagram to be escort

Russia's long jumper Darya Klishina has claimed she was offered $200,000 a month (approx R1.51 crore) to become a top-of-the-line escort. The World Championships silver medallist, 29, who lives in Atlanta, USA, told Russian website, sports.ru: "I was offered to be an escort. The message came from an unknown person from the US, in a Direct Message. It was several months ago…maximum half a year. I was not expecting something like this."

Darya explained how the DM message on Instagram came as a surprise to her. "He just wrote a Direct Message to me on Instagram. I'm not somebody who swears at people and just answered him back with, 'sorry but I am not interested in this offer'. He then got back to me saying, 'wait, don't you refuse straight away. You don't even know the conditions and the amount I'm offering.' The sum was big, very big. It was $200,000 per month. I then thought: 'Do I really look like a woman who would agree to something like this?' " she added.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news