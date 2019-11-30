MENU

Russian military cadet sing 'Ae Watan, Humko Teri Kasam', wins internet

Updated: Nov 30, 2019, 15:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Moscow (Russia)

A viral sourced by the Indian Army show children and officials belonging to the Russian military cadet were seen arms in arms, joyfully swaying and singing along to the Mohammed Rafi song, an event in Moscow

A screengrab from the video posted by @ANI on Twitter
A screengrab from the video posted by @ANI on Twitter

Moscow (Russia):In what looked like a proud moment for the country, a team of military cadet from Russia were seen singing along a popular patriotic song, “Ae Watan, Humko Teri Kasam”.  

In a video sourced by the Indian Army, children and officials belonging to the Russian military cadet were seen hand-in-hand, joyfully swaying and singing along to the Mohammed Rafi song at an event in Moscow.

The song was featured in the 1965 film Shaheed, which is based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh starring veteran actor Manoj Kumar in the lead role.

The video posted by ANI has received over 8,700 views so far, with more than 2,800 likes and retweeted 997 times and counting. Most of the comments received on the video say that they were proud and overwhelmed of listening to the children sing the song and also praised the friendship between the countries. One user also told the Army should do the 'Hard bass Soviet dance,' to return the gesture.

What do you think of this gesture by the Russian military cadets?

Tags

Twitterrussiaindian army

