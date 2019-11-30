Russian military cadet sing 'Ae Watan, Humko Teri Kasam', wins internet

A screengrab from the video posted by @ANI on Twitter

Moscow (Russia):In what looked like a proud moment for the country, a team of military cadet from Russia were seen singing along a popular patriotic song, “Ae Watan, Humko Teri Kasam”.

In a video sourced by the Indian Army, children and officials belonging to the Russian military cadet were seen hand-in-hand, joyfully swaying and singing along to the Mohammed Rafi song at an event in Moscow.

The song was featured in the 1965 film Shaheed, which is based on the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh starring veteran actor Manoj Kumar in the lead role.

The video posted by ANI has received over 8,700 views so far, with more than 2,800 likes and retweeted 997 times and counting. Most of the comments received on the video say that they were proud and overwhelmed of listening to the children sing the song and also praised the friendship between the countries. One user also told the Army should do the 'Hard bass Soviet dance,' to return the gesture.

Long live INDIA-RUSSIA friendship! Jai Hind! ðÂÂÂðÂÂ®ðÂÂ³ðÂÂ·ðÂÂº pic.twitter.com/pj4oegLcno — Rajesh B. Patel (@RajeshBPatel14) November 30, 2019

This is really so tearful ðÂÂ¢even to listen to this song!



And when it's coming from the mouths of these young cadets, even though they are Russians, its impact becomes million times! — D. Pd. (@Diwakar22242464) November 30, 2019

As a good gesture in response, i nominate Indian army to do a hard bass Soviet dance. — Professor Dr. Balwan Dahiya (@Kepler___22) November 30, 2019

always felt goosebumps listening this song. E watan, Ae Watan, humko teri kasam by Mohammad Rafi. — Kumauni (@tterIndia) November 30, 2019

That's adorable, best thing for Indian on internet today. — AG (@AmBoozed) November 30, 2019

What do you think of this gesture by the Russian military cadets?

