Russian national with expired visa dies during deportation

A Russian man, whose visa had expired, died on Wednesday night after he was taken to the foreigners¿ registration office for deportation procedures in Delhi. 44-year-old Sergey Erin was detained by the police after reports emerged that he was pelting stones at the public near the Zakhira flyover in west Delhi.

As per police, Erin was staying in India since January 2017 and his Visa had expired in July last year. The police were taking him in the police vehicle when suddenly he became unconscious. Russian embassy had been informed about the incident and the body of the deceased has been sent for medical examination.

