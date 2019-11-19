Russian petrol pump's bikini offer has Twitter in splits

The offer of free fuel to customers wearing a bikini by a petrol pump in Russia was nothing less than a bombshell, and many men took up the dare to benefit themselves.

While the owner of the Olvi petrol station in Samara must have female customers in mind while making the offer for some publicity, many males turned up in skimpy bikinis to get free fuel.

Twitter had a hashtag #BikiniDress on the issue. There were witty remarks from Twitter users. One said: "When you change your character's gender in a game in the middle of a mission".

Another pointed out: "Some dudes even went the extra mile with the heels".

Rusyada bir petrol sirketi bikini ile gelene bedava benzin kampanyasÄ± yapmÄ±Å sadece erkekler katÄ±lmÄ±Å ððð pic.twitter.com/wImMtnDY1B — Hizli (@Hizli067) November 16, 2019

"As a male in California...it's safe to say I'd strip for a free fill-up nowadays with the damn taxes".

A Twitter user said: "Me and the boys refuelling our government-issued T-34s". "They had to come in a group, to get fuel for their tanks, with the Russian anthem playing in the backdrop".

One was reminded of fire hazards by seeing pictures of men in bikinis. "Those hot bodies are a fire hazard".

