Russian President Vladimir Putin: Mall fire a 'criminal negligence'

Vladimir Putin. Pic/AFP

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed the mall fire that killed at least 64 people in the Siberian city of Kemerovo on "criminal negligence" as he visited the site two days after the tragedy.

At least 64 people, 41 of them children, died when a blaze raged through the busy shopping centre in the industrial city on Sunday, one of the deadliest fires recorded in Russia over the past century.

"We are talking about demographics but are losing so many people because of some criminal negligence, slovenliness," Putin said after laying flowers at a makeshift memorial of flowers, stuffed toys and balloons near the gutted mall's facade. Thousands of people have protested in Kemerovo, angry at Russian officials over the leisure complex fire.

