Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered plane to be downed in 2014

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave an order to shoot down a passenger plane he believed would be used in a terror attack at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, he said in a new documentary.

The plane was travelling from Ukraine to Turkey when Putin was told it had been hijacked and was on its way to Sochi, where the opening ceremony was about to take place, according to the film. Putin said he gave permission to shoot down the jet, which had 110 people on board, after security services told him that was the procedure in such situations.

The president was informed just before the ceremony that it was a false alarm — the plane had not been hijacked and so was not brought down. When interviewer Andrei Kondrashov asked how he felt during the time between the two calls, Putin said: "I'd rather not talk about that." The two-hour documentary, released online on Sunday a week ahead of an election Putin is expected to win in a landslide, presents an overwhelmingly positive picture of the president. The segment about the plane is intercut with images of fighter jets flying through the sky and shots of the Twin Towers on 9/11, with an action movie-style soundtrack.

