Russians ordered to wear mask as COVID-19 cases soar rapidly

Russian authorities on Tuesday have issued a nationwide mask requirement amid a rapid resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak. Health authorities registered 16,550 new cases and 320 new deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.

Russia's public health agency, Rospotrebnadzor, ordered all Russians to wear masks in crowded public spaces, on public transport, in taxis, at parking lots and in elevators starting on Wednesday. It also recommended regional authorities put a curfew on entertainment events, cafes, restaurants and bars from 11 pm to 6 am.

Russia has the world's fourth largest tally of over 1.5 million cases. The government's coronavirus task force has been reporting over over 15,000 new cases every day since last Sunday, which is much higher than in the spring. Russia has reported over 26,000 deaths. Despite the sharp spike in daily cases, Russian authorities have repeatedly dismissed the idea of imposing a second national lockdown or shutting down businesses.

Iran hits record 1-day death toll, cases

Iran has again hit a record single-day COVID-19 death toll, reporting 346 new deaths. That brings the country's total virus deaths to 33,299. Iran Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said daily new cases also hit a record on Tuesday, with 6,968, taking the total tally to 5,81,824. She also said 4,995 patients are in serious condition.

France warns of new lockdowns as cases continue to rise

French government is holding emergency virus meetings on Tuesday and warning of possible new lockdowns, as hospitals fill up with new COVID-19 patients and doctors plead for backup. President Emmanuel Macron is meeting with lawmakers, unions and business lobbies as the government weighs its next steps in the fight against surging cases. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France-Inter radio that "we should expect difficult decisions." France is now reporting more than 350 new cases per 100,000 people each week, and nearly 18 per cent of its widespread tests are now coming back positive. It has reported Europe's third-highest death toll, at over 35,000.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever