Russo brothers get James Cameron's nod

Avatar filmmaker James Cameron congratulates Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as Russo Brothers, as superhero film topples his fantasy to become the highest-grossing movie

James Cameron, Anthony and Joe Russo

Director James Cameron is no longer the reigning box office champion. But, he passes the baton over to the Russo brothers with grace.

Over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame officially dethroned Avatar (2009) to become the biggest movie in history. For a decade, Cameron's dazzling sci-fi epic held the top spot with $2.7897 billion in global ticket sales, but Disney and Marvel's superhero mashup inched by, with $2.7902 billion to claim the throne.

"Oel natie kameie, I see you Marvel," Cameron wrote on Twitter yesterday along with an image of Iron-Man surrounded by Pandoran woodsprite seeds. "Congratulations to 'Avengers: Endgame' on becoming the new box-office king (sic)."

Earlier this year, Cameron saluted Endgame for surpassing Titanic (1997) as the second-biggest movie of all time. "An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic," he joked. Avengers: Endgame set numerous box office records.

