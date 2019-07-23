Russo brothers get James Cameron's nod
Avatar filmmaker James Cameron congratulates Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, popularly known as Russo Brothers, as superhero film topples his fantasy to become the highest-grossing movie
Director James Cameron is no longer the reigning box office champion. But, he passes the baton over to the Russo brothers with grace.
Over the weekend, Avengers: Endgame officially dethroned Avatar (2009) to become the biggest movie in history. For a decade, Cameron's dazzling sci-fi epic held the top spot with $2.7897 billion in global ticket sales, but Disney and Marvel's superhero mashup inched by, with $2.7902 billion to claim the throne.
"Oel natie kameie, I see you Marvel," Cameron wrote on Twitter yesterday along with an image of Iron-Man surrounded by Pandoran woodsprite seeds. "Congratulations to 'Avengers: Endgame' on becoming the new box-office king (sic)."
Earlier this year, Cameron saluted Endgame for surpassing Titanic (1997) as the second-biggest movie of all time. "An iceberg sank the real Titanic. It took the Avengers to sink my Titanic," he joked. Avengers: Endgame set numerous box office records.
