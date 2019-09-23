MENU

Rustomjee MDFA League: Ace Academy, Millat FC score comfortable wins

Updated: Sep 23, 2019, 11:10 IST | A correspondent

Sahil Tambotkar scored two goals (13th and 21st minutes) to guide Ace Sports Academy to a facile 3-0 win

Ace Sports Academy and Millat FC easily won their respective third division play-off matches of the Rustomjee-MDFA League 2019-2020 played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Parel on Saturday.

Sahil Tambotkar scored two goals (13th and 21st minutes) to guide Ace Sports Academy to a facile 3-0 win against South Mumbai United. Anand Navalee (35th minute) got the third goal.

Millat FC recovered from an early setback to defeat Worli SC 3-1. Millat scored through Saalik Khan (18th minute), Faisal Khan (34th minute) and Saddam H. Shaikh (61st minute).

