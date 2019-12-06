Rutuja Sawant: The model who's taking the modelling world by storm

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Amongst a hoard of models, a name that stands out is Rutuja Sawant. Rutuja started her career in the model long industry as recently as just four months back. She has won the title of Ms Pune 2018 and is setting foot into the Telugu film industry.

Rutuja shares her mantra for success, "everyone has a different metric for success, I believe that if I keep myself focused on what I love and dedicate all my hard work towards it, success will eventually find its way to me."

She has also worked for various TVCs like Daniel Wellington, Prestige, Curveitright, etc. Rutuja shares her experience of being in front of the camera and says, "It's exhilarating and exciting. the adrenaline rush is something that can't be explained unless you experience it for yourself and once you do, you would never want to stop!"

Rutuja has over 16 thousand followers on Instagram and loves seeing her share glimpses of her life as she climbs the ladder to success. The young model is a fashion influencer cum inspiration to those who follow her and the numbers keep climbing up day after day! She is an avid traveller at heart and the walking example of wanderlust, Rutuja loves visiting new places be it in India or abroad.

If one had to describe her briefly, one can say that she is a jack of all trades and with her positive attitude, she deals with all of life's challenges with a smile.

She also works as a content creator on Instagram and has partnered with a whopping 20 plus brands that are not limited to one niche but is spread across a variety ranging from clothing to travel and has also partnered with various designer labels and jewellery brands.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever