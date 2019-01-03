RWITC bookies granted bail

other-sports

All the 18 persons were official bookmakers licensed by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) Ltd

Representational Image

The Mumbai bookmakers who were arrested more than a week ago from the Mahalaxmi racecourse on charges of cheating and tax evasion were granted bail on Wednesday by a city court. All the 18 persons were official bookmakers licensed by the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) Ltd.

The release order came after they had to spend 12 nights in police as well as judicial custody. Though the bail was granted yesterday afternoon, at the time of writing this report, the legal formalities were still going on. A source from bookmakers' side, who was interacting with the jail authorities when mid-day phoned to find out, however, expressed hope when he said, "The process is on, and we hope all of them would be released by late night."

