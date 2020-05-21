RWITC can now shift horses to Pune

This picture has been used for representation purpose

The Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) finally got the permission yesterday from the government authorities to shift horses to Pune.

Hundreds of racehorses which participated in the Mahalaxmi season between November last year until the racing season was abruptly abandoned due to the COVID-19 lockdown two months ago have been stranded in Mumbai due to the restrictions placed on their movement. The race club's CEO, NHS Mani, confirmed the development while speaking over the phone to mid-day.

Enthused by the good news, it is learnt that some trainers have already made arrangements for the floats (a special vehicle that is used to transport the pricey thoroughbred horses), and loading was expected to start on Wednesday night.

The Pune monsoon racing season traditionally starts in July.

