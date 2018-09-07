RWITC Elections: Ruia continues successful run

other-sports

Shyam Ruia. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Shyam Ruia continued his successful run on the Royal Western India Turf Club (RWITC) managing committee by polling the highest number of votes yesterday evening. Ruia got 747 votes. The total number of votes polled were 1377.

Six of the seven sitting members — including chairman KN Dhunjibhoy, chairman of the stewards Geoffrey Nagpal, and marketing chief Ram Shroff— got re-elected; Jaydev Mody being the only one who was voted out. It may be noted that Mody had picked up cudgels on behalf of his jockey PS Chouhan who was adjudged guilty in the now infamous Lord Commander case, and the matter is sub-judice as of now.

Gautam Lala and Sunil Jhangiani, who contested after a gap of several years, will be two of the three fresh faces on the new committee, the third being Pune-based Surendra Sanas, who got elected in what was his first attempt.

In a meeting held immediately after the results were announced, Khushroo N Dhunjibhoy was re-elected as chairman and Geoffrey Nagpal was re-elected as chairman of the stewards. In the elections held for two seats on the Board of Appeal of RWITC, G Vahanvati (791) and Asif Lampwalla (673) got elected, defeating Byram Jeejeebhoy (605).

