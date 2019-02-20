Ryan Adams' guitarist urges musician to get help

music

Grammy-nominated musician Ryan Adams' guitarist Todd Wisenbaker has urged Adams to get help after the musician was accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by several women

Grammy-nominated musician Ryan Adams' guitarist Todd Wisenbaker has urged Adams to get help after the musician was accused of emotional abuse and sexual misconduct by several women. A report in the New York Times outlined a pattern of manipulative behaviour, including accusations of psychological abuse from his former wife and actress Mandy Moore.

In a post on Instagram, Wisenbaker suggested that he had previously known about Adams's alleged behaviour, reports rollingstone.com. "There were times when I chose to believe his insane version of the truth because it was easier than believing that anyone is capable of being this much of a monster. It's sickening and embarrassing. I've recently learned that pretty much everything he has ever told me is a lie upon a lie upon a lie," Wisenbaker posted.

Seven women accused Adams of misconduct and abuse, including Moore and singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridges. Among the most jarring claims came from a woman named Ava, who said that after striking up an online dialogue with Adams when she was 14, the two of them engaged in phone sex and had Skype calls where Adams exposed himself. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has since opened an investigation into the claim.

In his statement, Wisenbaker said he previously urged Adams to get help, and that he believed in "forgiveness, redemption and recovery".

However, he added: "My life has become a complete shitstorm of someone else's utter delusion."

Wisenbaker also admitted he was anxious about addressing the accusations out of concern for the safety of his family. But he noted, "I do realise that I have a responsibility to speak up. The women that spoke out are brave beyond words."

In an interview, Moore opened up about her marriage with Adams, saying she had an unhealthy relationship with Adams.

"I was living my life for him. It was an entirely unhealthy dynamic. I had no sense of self. I felt like I was drowning.

"It was so untenable and unsustainable and it was so lonely. I was so sad. I was lonely with him," said the actress, who is getting positive response for her role in "This Is Us", which is aired in India on Star World.

