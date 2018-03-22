Ryan Giggs ahead of Wales bow: More nervous than I was as player

Ryan Giggs' reign starts in the China Cup today, when Wales play the hosts to get the four-team tournament under way



Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs has expressed his pride ahead of managing Wales for the first time — and admits he will be far more nervous than he ever was as a Manchester United player.

Giggs' reign starts in the China Cup today, when Wales play the hosts to get the four-team tournament under way.

"I'm proud to be the Welsh manager and to be coaching this group of players," said Giggs, who was appointed in January. "I'm excited for the game. I've been in the job now over two months and this is why I took the job, for the football.

"I'll be much more nervous than I was as a player. I never really got nervous as a player, but coming into management is completely different as there are so many things to think about. As a player you're quite selfish and making sure you're doing your job within the team. But as a manager you are always thinking, 'Have you forgotten anything? What can be improved?'

"So it's about preparing the team as best I can with my staff, then you evaluate what you could do better and what you did well. It's completely different from being a player."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever