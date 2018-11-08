Ryan Giggs offers his hotel to ease Manchester United's travel woes

football

"We've always said we would welcome the team. I know, as a player and coach at United, getting to the evening games can be difficult" said Giggs

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs has offered the Manchester United team his hotel, Hotel Football, to stay for their Champions League matches given the traffic snarls they've faced lately. Jose Mourinho's boys arrived late twice for previous Champions League matches, against Valencia and Juventus, due to heavy traffic. The club was fined £13,202 (R12 lakh approx) after the Valencia game, while Mourinho decided to walk to the stadium for the Juventus clash.

United previously stayed at the Lowry in the city centre and Hilton Garden Inn at the Old Trafford cricket ground, and travelling from these hotels to the ground has been tough given the heavy traffic around the match venue. However, Giggs's hotel is right next door to the Theatre of Dreams and for their next Champions League match, against Young Boys on November 27, United could use the facility.



Ryan Giggs's Hotel Football at Old Trafford, Manchester

"We've always said we would welcome the team. I know, as a player and coach at United, getting to the evening games can be difficult. We're right on the doorstep at Old Trafford, so it would be great if the club can stay," said Giggs, who co-owns the property with another ex-Red Devil, Gary Neville.

