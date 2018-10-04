Ryan Lochte shares intimate photos from his second wedding to Kayla Reid
The couple were engaged in 2016 and first exchanged their vows in January at a courthouse in Gainseville. Going by the pictures, it looks like the Lochtes had a blast
America's Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte, 34, who married Kayla Rae Reid, 27 for the second time at Morrow Ranch in Palm Springs, California on September 9, shared these stunning pictures of their outdoor wedding recently.
Ryan Lochte with friends
The outdoor wedding saw around 100 guests in attendance with their son Caiden, one, as the ring bearer. The couple were engaged in 2016 and first exchanged their vows in January at a courthouse in Gainseville. Going by the pictures, it looks like the Lochtes had a blast.
Ryan Lochte took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from his wedding day. We can confirm that the couple's joy knew no bounds and these photos speak louder than words.
Some pictures from the rehearsal dinner!
The reception. We did it @kaylaraereid #lochtedinlove #Lochtes
Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid
