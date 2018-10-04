Ryan Lochte shares intimate photos from his second wedding to Kayla Reid

other-sports

Ryan Lochte with married Kayla Rae Reid and son

America's Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte, 34, who married Kayla Rae Reid, 27 for the second time at Morrow Ranch in Palm Springs, California on September 9, shared these stunning pictures of their outdoor wedding recently.



Ryan Lochte with friends

The outdoor wedding saw around 100 guests in attendance with their son Caiden, one, as the ring bearer. The couple were engaged in 2016 and first exchanged their vows in January at a courthouse in Gainseville. Going by the pictures, it looks like the Lochtes had a blast.

Ryan Lochte took to Instagram to share a bunch of photos from his wedding day. We can confirm that the couple's joy knew no bounds and these photos speak louder than words.

View this post on Instagram Some pictures from the rehearsal dinner! ðÂÂ¸ by @chardphoto A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) onSep 19, 2018 at 10:26am PDT

View this post on Instagram The family just got a little bigger! #Lochte #familyforlife A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) onSep 19, 2018 at 10:29am PDT

View this post on Instagram The reception. We did it @kaylaraereid #lochtedinlove #Lochtes A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) onSep 20, 2018 at 9:33am PDT



Ryan Lochte and Kayla Rae Reid

View this post on Instagram That’s a wrap people! A post shared by Ryanlochte (@ryanlochte) onSep 20, 2018 at 10:03am PDT

