Ryan Lochte wants a baby girl with wife Kayla Rae Reid

The US Olympic gold-medal winning swimmer Ryan Lochte, hopes Kayla Rae Reid gets pregnant this year

Kayla Rae Reid

America's Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte, 34, has revealed that he wants a second baby, preferably a girl with wife Kayla Rae Reid, 27. The couple, who got married for the second time in California recently, have son Caiden, one, together.

"Definitely baby two. Since I met her, I've always wanted two kids before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics so it will be perfect if Kyla gets pregnant before 2019. I wanted a boy, girl and then maybe talk about three [kids]. But if we get boy, then [we'll] try to go for a third one," Lochte, 34, told People magazine about his post-wedding plans.



Ryan Lochte with son Caiden

Meanwhile, Reid expressed her wish to get pregnant during Christmas time. "We always said we'd have a boy first and we did. So now we're gonna have a girl. I like being pregnant around Christmas time, so maybe I'll be pregnant by Christmas," said Reid, 27.

Meanwhile, Lochte dreams of a home by the water. "We'll have our dream house by the water because we both want to live by the water with our little surfer boys and surfer girls," he said.

