Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively donate USD 400K to New York hospitals

Amid growing coronavirus concerns, Hollywood couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively has donated USD 400,000 to New York hospitals to aid the battle against the pandemic. According to TMZ, Reynolds and Lively, made personal USD 100K donations to NYU Hospital, Mount Sinai, Northern Westchester and Elmhurst.

As the infection rate continues to rise the couple also encouraged people across America to help their local hospitals, healthcare workers and communities during this difficult time. It is their second major donation as earlier this month Ryan and Blake donated USD 1 million to Feeding America and Food Banks Canada.

