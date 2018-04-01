Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively's marriage just fine

Reynolds took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down rumours that his marriage to Lively was on the rocks



Blake Lively

Actor Ryan Reynolds, who has been married to actress Blake Lively for five years, joked that they could use a little time to themselves -- individually. Reynolds took to Twitter on Saturday to shut down rumours that his marriage to Lively was on the rocks because they are too busy to spend "quality time" with each other.

"I wish. I could use a little 'me time'," Reynolds tweeted, reports etonline.com.

"Me time" might actually be a little hard for the 41-year-old actor to find. When he is not on set or with his two daughters James and Ines, he is having a night out with Lively.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever