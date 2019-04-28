Ryan Reynolds bonds with Justice Smith

hollywood

Ryan Reynolds lends his voice for Detective Pikachu and Justice Smith plays Tim

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds and Justice Smith follow an uncommon approach to record their scenes together for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu! They recorded their scenes together in the weeks prior to the physical shoot of the film.

Since the movie depends upon the dynamic between Pikachu and Tim, the filmmakers sought to give the actors ample opportunity to establish a rapport.



Still from the film

"This was fun because, unlike most situations, I got to interact directly with Justice," says Reynolds.

