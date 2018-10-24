Ryan Reynolds celebrates 42nd birthday with an adorable throwback picture

hollywood

Ryan Reynolds shared a throwback picture with his father Jim Reynolds to commemorate his 42nd birthday with a witty caption

Ryan Reynolds with father Jim. Picture courtesy/Ryan Reynolds Instagram account.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has never left a chance to amaze his fans in his own witty way, and this time, the actor wished himself with a funny post on Instagram. The 'Deadpool' star shared a throwback picture with his father Jim Reynolds to commemorate his 42nd birthday with a witty caption.

In the photo, a young Ryan with the classic bowl-haircut and cheeky expression, dressed in a green polo neck tee, can be seen posing next to his dad. He wrote, "Happy Birthday to me. Or as Dad used to affectionately say, 'the condom broke." Whether it is his hilarious interactions with wife and actress Blake Lively or even state himself as Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), the actor has a joke up his sleeve at every chance he gets.

Ryan later shared a photo with wife Blake Lively as they went for an early voting. "What a birthday! I just smoked a huge bowl of early voting. #JustVoted @whenweallvote [sic]," the actor wrote with the picture.

The Wolverine star Hugh Jackman also took to his Instagram to wish Ryan on his birthday with a funny picture and a witty caption. In the picture, Jackman is seen give Ryan in Deadpool costume a hug. The actor captioned the image, "Because I’m told I AM THE NICEST GUY, and you’re NOT. @vancityreynolds ... I will let you hug me. Just this once. On your birthday. [sic]"

On the work front, the 42-year-old is slated to star in Michael Bay's 6 Underground, and is voicing the beloved Pokemon mascot in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and a film about the board game, Clue. He is also set to play Deadpool again in the X-Force movie and also stars in sci-fi action comedy, Free Guy.

