Ryan Reynold's Deadpool 2 knocks out Infinity War at the North American box office

While Deadpool 2 is faring quite well at the Box office across the globe it is drawing some big bucks in India too and now with the film overtaking Avengers Infinity War, it will be interesting to see the final box office figures



Avengers: Infinity Look and Deadpool 2



Fox's R-rated superhero film Deadpool 2 has aced the box office and ended the three-week reign of Marvel's Avengers: Infinity War at the top of the North American box office.

Deadpool 2 brought in $125 million domestically in its opening weekend. "The audience's appetite for Merc with the Mouth hasn't waned at all. And Ryan Reynolds was tireless in promoting this movie on a global basis," Hollywood Reporter quoted Fox domestic distribution chief Chris Aronson, as saying.

Overseas, Deadpool 2 rocketed to $176 million from 81 markets, Fox's biggest opening of all time internationally and that's without China, where the film doesn't yet have a release date, the reports said. The movie, which stars Ryan Reynolds as the foul-mouthed Marvel hero, had the third-biggest opening of 2018, and the third biggest opening for a Marvel film, after Disney’s Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War.



However, the sequel couldn't match the North American opening of its predecessor, which earned $130 million two years ago in February, the best showing in history for an R-rated title. According to the report, the foreign opening was up 7 percent when comparing like markets to like markets, while Deadpool 2 came in 5.5 percent behind Deadpool's domestic debut.



The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.

