Ryan Reynolds: Deadpool 3 in the works

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has confirmed that the third installment in his Deadpool franchise is in the development at Marvel Studios. The 43-year-old actor made the revelation during an appearance on a holiday edition of Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"We're working on it right now with the whole team. We're over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy," Reynolds said.

The foul-mouthed superhero was one of the few Marvel comic characters not owned by Disney, but after Fox's merger with the industry giant, Deadpool has become a Marvel Studios property.

According to Variety, Fox film's former president of production, Emma Watts, who was part of the first two films, will no longer oversee the franchise.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever