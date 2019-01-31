Ryan Reynolds' next to be a romcom titled Shotgun Wedding

hollywood

Ryan Reynolds is planning to hang up his Deadpool suit for a while. He will be working on a romcom next, titled Shotgun Wedding

Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds is reportedly giving his Deadpool suit some rest and is ready to get back to his romantic comedy days with Shotgun Wedding. The film will have an action element too, in keeping with the actor's superhero image, courtesy of Marvel, reports EW.

Shotgun Wedding will be Reynolds' first romcom after The Proposal co-starring Sandra Bullock, which came out in 2009. He said, "I haven't done a romantic comedy since The Proposal but I just fell in love with Shotgun Wedding. It's so refreshing and surprising. I can't wait to bring it to life with Jason, Todd, Dave and the great team at Lionsgate."

The film follows a hilarious, adrenaline-fuelled story of a couple whose destination wedding is taken over by criminals. In the process of saving their families, they rediscover why they wanted to get married in the first place. Reynolds' will also be producing the movie, which will be directed by Jason Moore.

The film is based on an original pitch by writer Mark Hammer, and New Girl screenwriter Liz Meriwether will collaborate on the script. Reynolds' upcoming films include Michael Bay's Six Underground and he will be voicing Detective Pikachu in Pokemon: Detective Pikachu.

