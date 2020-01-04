Ryan Reynolds on Michael Bay: He has a unique ability to see where the story's taking him

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Netflix's original 6 Underground recently hit the service and has been captivating the audience with its high-octane action sequences and intriguing storyline. Directed by American filmmaker Michael Bay and starring the supremely talented Ryan Reynolds, the film showcases thrilling action sequences on a massive scale. While Bay is known for his perfection and impeccable films, Ryan Reynolds takes the opportunity to spill the beans behind the ace director's vision and way of working

Sharing his experience, Ryan Reynolds says, "Bay shifts the shooting around to suit his inspiration. I think he listens to the movie. If you're expecting a calendar that's going to be a reliable thing, forget it. It's out the window. Michael would see a location or a space somewhere and suddenly we'd be shooting a totally improvised scene there or a chunk of the movie that you hadn't expected to shoot that month. Michael's got this unique ability to see where the story's taking him."

Indeed a master at his work, now we know the secret behind Bay's high-octane films!

