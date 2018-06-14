Ryan Reynolds reacts to Kanye West's claims about Deadpool 2 music

Kanye West then explained his fondness for the superhero flicks in another tweet

Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds reacted to rapper Kanye West's tweets as the latter claimed that some of the soundtracks of Deadpool 2 bears a resemblance to his own sound. West took to Twitter and wrote, "I love both Deadpool movies' I heard tracks in it that sound similar to mine' bro I would have cleared my music for Deadpool."

Yeezy then explained his fondness for the superhero flicks in another tweet, writing, "your guys writing and approach is so innovative ... I love how you guys break the 4th wall... thank you for being innovative and please know I'm down to clear next time."

Deadpool star, Ryan Reynolds responded to Kanye West's tweet writing, "Agree. I'm having a word with Céline Dion." Canadian singer, Celine Dion released an original track called Ashes for the Deadpool sequel. Deadpool 2 bagged 125 million dollars domestically in its opening weekend.

The film tells the story of an adult superhero with a twisted sense of humour. Based on Marvel Comics' most unconventional anti-hero, Deadpool is the original story of a former Special Forces operative who turns into a mercenary. The sequel also features Josh Brolin, Morena Baccarin, Karan Soni, Zazie Beetz, Brianna Hildebrand, Stefan Kapicic and Leslie Uggams.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI