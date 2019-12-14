Ryan Reynolds talks about his resemblance to Kate Beckinsale

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Actor Ryan Reynolds says his resemblance to actress Kate Beckinsale is something that he has heard about "for a long time".

The 43-year-old Reynolds revealed that he was aware of the talk about his resemblance to Beckinsale during an appearance on a show, reports people.com.

"It is like looking in a mirror," Reynolds joked, adding of the gown Beckinsale was wearing in a clip the show displayed of the actress. "I mean, I was gonna wear that today!" he quipped.

The star continued: "This has been something I've heard for a long time; other people have said it to me, as well. We met one time, but yeah, I (have heard it)."

In October, Beckinsale also talked about the uncanny resemblance to Reynolds while on a show.

"I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds," the actress had said, adding: "Like in a shocking way. Like, when sometimes, I see a bus going by with a poster on it I think, 'Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that's not me. Also, I've never done that movie'."

