Ryan Reynolds to star in sci-fi comedy Free Guy

Ryan Reynolds

Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds is all set to play the lead in sci-fi comedy Free Guy. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, best known for helming Night at the Museum series and executive producing hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

The story, penned by Matt Lieberman, follows a background character who realizes he is living in a video game. With the help of an avatar, he tries to prevent the makers of the game from shutting down his world.

Reynolds, 41, will also produce the project under his banner Maximum Effort, along with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, reported Deadline.

The actor, who most recently starred in "Deadpool 2", is currently shooting for Michael Bay's "6 Underground" for Netflix. He is also lending his voice for Legendary's "Pokemon: Detective Pikachu".

