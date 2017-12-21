Ryan School Murder: 16-year-old to be tried as adult, says Juvenile Board

The Board had set up a committee which included a psychologist for an expert opinion on the accused in the Ryan School murder case; its report said he should be treated as an adult

A 16-year-old student accused of killing a seven-year-old boy at the Ryan International School here will be tried as an adult, the Juvenile Justice Board said yesterday. The board passed the order yesterday morning responding to a plea that the teenager accused of the crime should not be treated as a juvenile. At its last hearing on December 15, the board had reserved its decision till December 20 on whether the accused could be tried as an adult.



Pradyuman Thakur was a student of Class II at Ryan International school

The teenager is expected to be produced before Gurgaon's Sessions Court at its next hearing on December 22. The board had earlier rejected the bail plea of the Std XI Ryan International School student, accused of killing Pradyuman Thakur, a Std II student of the same school, in the school premises on September 8. It had set up a committee which included a psychologist from PGI Rohtak for an expert opinion on the accused, who had been taken into custody by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) last month.

The panel submitted its report in two sealed envelopes, which were opened in the court on the day of the last hearing. Lawyer Sushil Tekriwal, representing Pradyuman's father, said the report was based on behavioural, sociological and psychological aspects of the teenager. According to Tekriwal, the report said the accused should be treated as an adult and it suggested that he was "hyper-aggressive". The CBI counsel had also pressed for the teenager to be treated as an adult. The Juvenile Justice Board had noted that the accused was mature enough to recognise the consequences of his actions.

