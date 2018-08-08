Search

S Gurumurthy, Satish Marathe appointed to RBI board

Aug 08, 2018, 13:27 IST | ANI

The names were approved on Tuesday as per provisions of Section 8 1C of the RBI Act, 1934 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Appointments Committee of the Cabinet

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh(RSS)-affiliate Swadeshi Jagaran Manch co-convenor Swaminathan Gurumurthy and businessman Satish Kashinath Marathe to the Central Board of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

They have been appointed as a part-time, non-official director for the period of four-year.

With the two new appointments, the total number of government-appointed directors on the RBI board has reached 10.

