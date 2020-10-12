Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2020 winner Aryananda Babu: This is a dream come true for me

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8 drew to a close on Sunday evening, October 11. After months of regaling audiences with power-packed performances by its phenomenally talented little contestants, Zee TV's popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 8 bestow upon the winning honours to Aryananda Babu. Apart from winning the coveted trophy, Aryananda was also awarded a cheque worth Rs 5 lakh as a cash prize.

The grand finale episode saw excitement hit the roof with the presence of special guests Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and Govinda.

Finalists Ranita Banerjee and Gurkirat Singh were announced as the first and second runner-up, basis an overwhelming response to public voting in collaboration with the exclusive voting platform- firstcry.com.

Elated at the victory, Aryananda said, "This is honestly a dream come true for me! The entire journey on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been a great learning experience and I am immensely grateful to the mentors and judges who have constantly supported and helped me understand my potential as a singer. As I end this memorable journey, I am truly going to treasure the friendships that I have made, the knowledge that I have gained and most importantly the relations that I have built with the judges and jury members for life. I am extremely delighted to have received this opportunity to showcase my talent and thankful to Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs and Zee TV for providing me with this opportunity."

Talking about Aryananda winning the show, Judge Alka Yagnik said, "Aryananda has been a brilliant performer right from the beginning and has consistently marvelled us with her outstanding performances throughout the show. She has been one of the best singers the stage has witnessed, and every performance was as flawless as it could be. My heartiest congratulations to Aryananda as well as our runner ups, Ranita and Gurkirat who fought a tough battle and have emerged as great singers on this platform. This entire journey has been an absolute delight and I wish the contestants all the best for their future endeavours."

Adding further, Judge Himesh Reshammiya expressed, "Aryananda's victory and journey in so many ways is an inspiration to many kids who are yet to explore the hidden talents they possess. Her spirit and zeal to emerge as a winner was visible in her consistent performances, and I am glad that all her prayers and wishes have been answered. Having said that, I believe that each contestant from here is a winner and that this is just a beginning to the success that is bound to come their way. I wish them a bright future ahead. Hoping to work with them in the future."

Judge Javed Ali shared, "There have been innumerable occasions when Arynanda has left us awestruck by her performances. She has been one of the strongest contenders amongst and I believe it's her determination and zeal to win that has won her the title today. I do believe that she'll go a long way and I'm sure she'll flourish in the areas she steps foot into. My best wishes and prayers are with her!"

The entertaining host of the season Maniesh Paul said, "With every season, I feel the talent this show sources just seems to get better and better. The way these contestants beautifully balanced themselves between being a singer and a performer is what really brought them all closer to the finishing line. I have witnessed numerous performances across the show and yet, these champs never ceased to amaze me with their talent. With regard to Aryananda, I think she has truly won our hearts with her indomitable spirit and brilliant singing skills and I wish her all the best for an outstanding career in music."

