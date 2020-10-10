Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Grand Finale: Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor to spill Bollywood secret

Popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning over everyone's heart courtesy the amazing performances by the wonderful contestants that are a part of the show. After celebrating the 80's era by keeping the charm of the classics alive with Bollywood stars like Amol Palekar, Annu Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, the popular reality show is all prepped up for its grand finale episode. While each contestant will be seen putting their best foot forward, the upcoming finale episode will also feature some special guests like Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and once again the King of Comedy, Govinda. While each of them will spill the beans on some hidden secrets of Bollywood, Jackie also recreated his iconic flute scene from the film 'Hero'.

Making a grand entry on a 'thela of plants' titled Bhidu, Jackie Shroff danced to the song 'Ding Dong'. It was after watching contestant Zaid Ali give a spectacular performance to the song 'Tumhe Dil Lagi Bhool Jaani Padegi', that Jackie touched his feet gave him his bandana, a sufi cap and thereafter did a ramp walk with him in style. Not just that, Jackie in his bandana look recreated his legendary flute scene from the movie 'Hero' and later when Maniesh tried enacting the same, he tied bandana to Maniesh's forehead as well.

Sharing a heartfelt moment, Jackie expressed, "When I was a toddler, every time my mother used to cook meals, I used to stand next to her holding the 'pallu' of the saree. From the same saree she used to make blanket for me and since then I am very fond of Bandana, chunni. I would also like to add that I do not know how to play flute although Subhas ji wanted me to learn to play flute in 15 days. The credit goes to the player of the flute Hariprasad Ji, I have just enacted it, I apologize to even try it."

Now who doesn't love the iconic flute tune of the 'Hero'.

While the contestants will surely treat us to a mix of peppy performances, as they sing for the very last time on the stage of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs , our judges too are going are going to set the stage on fire with their seasoned performances. Javed Ali's tribute to A.R Rehman is surely set to keep viewers captivated while Alka Yagnik's soothing voice is going to leave everyone mesmerised. All in all, the upcoming episode of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs is all set to culminate with a big bang!

To know more, tune into Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs this Saturday and Sunday at 8:00 pm, only on Zee TV!

