Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs wonderkid Jayas Kumar turns seven

Jayas Kumar, the wonderkid from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, turned seven over the weekend. His birthday gifts included the launch of his single and a website. The bash was attended by the music show's host Aditya Narayan among others. Neha Kakkar, who was Jayas's favourite judge, wished him on social media by writing, "I love you." Jayas was five when he was part of the reality show.

Speaking of Aditya Narayan, the singer-host said in an interview with an online news postal last November that entertaining people is not an easy job to do. Aditya is currently seen in Entertainment Ki Raat, which includes entertaining segments like stand-up comedy, rapping, drop the mic and celebrity chat segment. Asked about it, Aditya told the portal, "Entertaining people is one of the hardest jobs to do. It requires a great team effort, time and dedication." He is joined by artistes like Ravi Dubey, Dipika Kakar, Karan Wahi and Raghu Ram on the show.

"It is a wonderful concept. The focus is not just on comedy but entertainment in general. It's a wholesome family entertainment show. People can watch it after coming back from work and unwind for an hour. We have a bunch of entertaining people (in the show). We gelled well," said Aditya Narayan.

"I have known them, but the nature of the industry is such that we get to interact more with the people whom we are working with. I have known these people for a while now. It's only when we are getting together that we end up spending so much time together. They are really good at what they do. I respect them," he added.

Asked about his interest in doing non-fiction shows, he said: "I am primarily a musician. Any reality show doesn't take much time to shoot. Also, the money is good." When asked when singers act, they generally take up films related to music. Why not do something different, he was quizzed. To this Aditya replied, "Do you expect someone like Tiger Shroff, who is doing so well in action films, to do a comic caper? No, right? It will be a good change, but nobody will watch the film. People will only criticise and laugh at him. Then trolls will happen and people will say he is terrible."

Aditya Narayan is the son of playback singer Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan. He is an actor, television host, composer and singer. He acted in the films Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Pardes and Rangeela as a child artiste and made his debut in a leading role with the 2010 film Shaapit.

