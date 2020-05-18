Sa Re Ga Ma Pa's sing-a-thon

It's been 25 years since one among the front-runners of music reality shows redefined the way music could be consumed in India. In a bid to mark the silver jubilee of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, the organisers of the show are set to host a 25-hour music marathon across all the Facebook pages of Zee.

One among an array of musicians who will serenade fans with performances and short gigs during this time is Javed Ali, who has been associated with several editions of the show, including the one in 2017, which saw him as a judge. "I will perform to a medley of my songs, including Arziyan, Kun faya kun and Tum tak. Apart from that, the audience will see me interact with Shaan, and other artistes. There will be fun-filled banter, and viewers will learn a few more things about me," says Ali, who has already shot for certain portions of his act.

While rendering the tracks was a seamless feat, Ali struggled to pull off the sketch, which needed him to anticipate the reactions of those he will be shown interacting with. "[Even though you have the script] and know what you must say, it's tough to say it by anticipating how the other would react. Also, the energy-level could be different, since we are not actually with the other person. So, that process took time."

The show, titled Ek Desh Ek Raag, will include 350 performances, and raise funds for GiveIndia. Artistes including Himesh Reshammiya, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, and Amaal and Armaan Mallik, will participate in it. Following the social media marathon that commences on May 23, a concluding act will air on TV on May 24 across 19 Zee channels, in 10 national languages.

