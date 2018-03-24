SA Vs Aus: David Warner abused by fan on Morne Morkel's big day in CT

Mar 24, 2018, 09:29 IST | Agencies

The principal target was Australian batsman David Warner, who was abused by a spectator in the members stand after he was dismissed.

SA's Morne Morkel celebrates his 300th wicket after dismissing Shaun Marsh yesterday. Pic/AFP
The Australian team yesterday lodged an official complaint over the behaviour of spectators during the third Test v SA at Newlands.

The principal target was Australian batsman David Warner, who was abused by a spectator in the members stand after he was dismissed. Meanwhile, SA pacer Morne Morkel (4-87) took his 300th Test wicket as SA bowled themselves into a strong position on Day Two. Australia were 245-9 when bad light ended play, 66 runs behind South Africa's 311. Australia were in deep trouble at 175-8 before Nathan Lyon hit a Test-best 47.

