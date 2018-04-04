SA vs AUS: Faf du Plessis hails Vernon Philander's 'amazing' spell

The tourists were bowled out for 119 in pursuit of a fanciful 612 victory target after Philander bulldozed through their batting line-up on the final morning with figures of 6-21



South Africa players celebrate after winning the fourth Test against Australia to win the Test series 3-1 at Jo'burg yesterday. Pic/AFP

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis reserved praise for Vernon Philander after the bowler inspired a 492-run victory over Australia in the fourth Test here yesterday.

The tourists were bowled out for 119 in pursuit of a fanciful 612 victory target after Philander bulldozed through their batting line-up on the final morning with figures of 6-21 as South Africa took less than 90 minutes to triumph on the final day.

When asked about any moments of magic during the match, Du Plessis told Sky Sports Cricket: "That last little bowling spell from Vernon is right up there, it's amazing. I think he got six for nine (21) or something like that at the end and I think that's something awesome."

Australia won the first Test of the series in Durban last month before the hosts hit back to claim their first Test series win at home to Australia since readmission with a 3-1 result.



Emotional Morkel

The conclusion of the series marks the end of Morne Morkel's international career and the tall paceman bows out with 309 Test wickets. Morkel said: "It's tough to put it into words. I'm obviously very emotional but it's been a great journey. I'm so grateful for all the opportunities I was given and to go out on a high — the mission was to beat the Aussies on home turf and to accomplish that is a special feeling."

Lehmann signs off

The defeat for Australia sees head coach Darren Lehmann sign off on a losing note and this capitulation was the final humiliation of a tour that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

