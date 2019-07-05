Saaho first song Psycho Saiyaan's teaser out

regional-cinema

To offer the first sight of romance to the audience, the makers of Saaho have released the teaser of the song ahead of the release of the song on July 8.

Shraddha Kapoor in Psycho Saiyaan

One of the most anticipated films which has been creating immense buzz ever since the announcement that Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor will be seen romancing together has released its first song's teaser! To offer the first sight of romance to the audience, the makers have released the teaser of the song ahead of the release of the song on July 8.

Taking to the social media handle, the makers have shared the teaser of the song and wrote, "Just a little tease by our Saiyaan is enough to make you go Psycho! Here comes the teaser of #PsychoSaiyaan/#KadalPsycho from #Saaho!"

Watch the teaser of Psycho Saiyaan here:

Prabhas shared the teaser of the first Saaho song The Psycho Saiyaan. The actor shared the news in his classic and popular way of calling out to his fan, "Darlings, here's "The Psycho Saiyaan" teaser... Hope you all like it. Song Out on 8th!! (Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam - Teaser Links in Stories)"

Looks like the first song of Saaho The Psycho Saiyaan will get the audience straight to the dance floor soon. The glimpses of Prabhas in all black and Shraddha Kapoor in a dazzling dress has set the mood right and we are sure, once the song comes out- we are all hitting the dance floor!

A fresh pairing for the industry, Prabhas, and Shraddha Kapoor have given an action packed and fast paced teaser to delight their fans with some glimpses from the movie and ever since its release, the fans cannot stop gushing over the overall chemistry and action sequences that the teaser promises.

