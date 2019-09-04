Saaho (Hindi) Box Office: Enters Rs 100 crore club, but sees a drop on Day 5

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho has been doing excellent business at the Box Office. Not just down south, but the actioner has earned good moolah through its Hindi version too. On its fifth day, Saaho (Hindi) collected Rs 9.10 crore, taking its total collections to Rs 102.38 crore at the Box Office. While the film's Hindi version has already entered the coveted Rs 100 crore club, one cannot ignore the fact that the film saw a considerable amount of drop on its fifth day.

Sharing Saaho's (Hindi) day-wise collection, trade expert Taran Adarsh noted that the film dropped on its 1st Tuesday, after collecting Rs. 24.40 crore on Friday (Day one), it picked up on Saturday by collecting Rs. 25.20 crore, and further saw a jump on Sunday with Rs 29.48 crore. However, as the weekday proceeded, the film witnessed a usual drop on Monday with Rs 14.20 crore and saw a dip on Tuesday with Rs 9.10 crore.

#Saaho drops on Day 5... Mass circuits are contributing... Partial holiday on Day 4 helped score in double digits... Eyes â¹ 110 cr+ total in Week 1... Fri 24.40 cr, Sat 25.20 cr, Sun 29.48 cr, Mon 14.20 cr, Tue 9.10 cr. Total: â¹ 102.38 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. #Hindi version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2019

Saaho also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Jackie Shroff, Evelyn Sharma, Mandira Bedi, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma among others. Produced by UV Creations, Saaho released on August 30, 2019.

Saaho marks as Prabhas' Bollywood debut and is surely turning out the biggest Bollywood debut ever and surely being hailed as a Pan India star with such great numbers in just Hindi version.

Meanwhile, Saaho makers found in trouble recently after French film director Jerome Salle accused the former of having copied his work. Saaho is reported to be a copy of Hollywood film Largo Winch. On September 03, netizens pointed out that the plot of the Sujeeth-directorial and Largo Winch are similar and is a blatant copy.

"It seems this second "freemake" of Largo Winch is as bad as the first one. So please Telugu directors, if you steal my work, at least do it properly? And as my 'Indian career' tweet was of course ironic, I'm sorry but I'm not gonna be able to help (sic.)," Salle tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates