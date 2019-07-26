Saaho poster: Shraddha Kapoor gets fans excited for August 30!

regional-cinema

Shraddha Kapoor has shared her solo still from her upcoming flick, Saaho, opposite south star Prabhas. The film, which was to release on August 15, has now got a new release date, which is August 30.

Shraddha Kapoor. Pic/Shraddha's Instagram account

Shraddha Kapoor's fans are all set to see their favourite actress in a bold new avatar - that of a cop - in her film Saaho. Adding to the excitement, both Shraddha and Prabhas have been sharing stills and posters from the film keeping their fans on their toes.

Now, Shraddha Kapoor has shared her solo still from Saaho. The film, which was to release on August 15, has now got a new release date, which is August 30. The solo poster is sure to make her fans ask for more! Shraddha simply annouced the release date of the movie, saying "#30thAugustWithSaaho"

Doesn't Shraddha look amazing in her all-new avatar? Holding a gun in her hand, which is firmly directed at what can be imagined as the bad guys, Shraddha stuns in a simple black formal shirt, pants and boots. With a power punch like that loaded with new action sequences with every frame, Saaho sure is the movie to look out for. While Prabhas looks every bit of a fierce heartthrob, Shraddha is also killing it with her oomph factor. We can't wait to see what the film has in store for us.

Prabhas had recently shared another poster from the film, which features him and Shraddha looking intense and involved in a high action scene. Prabhas shared the poster on social media and captioned the post: "Hi Darlings! Hope you liked this action poster.. #Saaho coming on 30th August! #SaahoOnAugust30"

Saaho also has an ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay and Murali Sharma, amongst others. It is being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. Directed by Sujeet, the film's action sequences have been choreographed by international action master Kenny Bates. A UV Creations and T-Series production, the film's Hindi distribution is being taken care of by AA Films.

Besides Saaho, Shraddha Kapoor has a few other projects in her kitty. The actress will also be seen opposite Varun Dhawan in the dance film Street Dancer 3D, in the romantic-comedy Chhichhore alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, and also Baaghi 3.

