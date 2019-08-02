Saaho: Thumping beats, stunning locales make Enni Soni a peppy track

regional-cinema

The makers of Saaho have finally released the much-awaited song from the movie titled Enni Soni. The song features thumping beats and picturesque locales that make the Prabhas-Shraddha Kapoor song peppy.

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in a still from Enni Soni. Pic/YouTube screengrab

The makers of the Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho have just released another track from the movie titled Enni Soni. The song, which has snippets in Punjabi, features dynamic, thumping beats and beautiful locations that will make you want to watch the video again and again. Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor's chemistry in the song is wonderful and makes you wonder what the movie has in store for you.

Watch the video of the Enni Soni song here:

Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, the lyrics for Enni Soni are penned by Randhawa himself. Prabhas took to Instagram to share the song with his many fans. He wrote, "Darlings, the melody of love is here! Enni Soni, Ye Chota Nuvvunna, Mazhaiyum Theeyum and Ekaantha Thaarame Out Now!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prabhas (@actorprabhas) onAug 2, 2019 at 1:30am PDT

Fans of both Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor are already in love with the song. One of Prabhas' fans commented on his post, "Awesome Song... Looking so handsome.... And Shraddha looks so Beautiful", while another wrote, "Dear box office we are coming". Clearly, fans are absolutely sure that the movie will do brilliantly at the box office!

Saaho, touted to be one of the biggest films of 2019, has been created on a massive scale. Prabhas, who enjoys a pan-India appeal, has been paired opposite Bollywood's sweetheart Shraddha Kapoor for the first time. The film has been shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously. The movie also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Sources suggest that it took two years and Rs 65 crore for production designer Sabu Cyril to create the universe of the film. A source from the creative team told mid-day, "Prabhas was keen on roping in Sabu Cyril as he had done a great job with the sets of Baahubali. Taking a cue from the makers of the Batman series who have created Gotham city, the director and Cyril designed a fictional city, modelled on Abu Dhabi. Cyril and Sujeeth hand-picked a team of 300 artistes, including visual effects artistes and digital compositors, for the task."

Saaho is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth and is set to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

