Saand Ki Aankh box office collection: Taapsee, Bhumi starrer mints Rs 14 crore

The box-office business of Saand Ki Aankh, based on the lives of India's oldest sharpshooters Chandro Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, seems to be growing with word of mouth. The film has performed better in its second weekend than the first.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has minted a total of Rs 14.85 crore in two weeks. Saand Ki Aankh, starring Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu, had collected Rs. 2.48 crore in its first weekend.

#SaandKiAankh crosses *Weekend 1* biz on Fri and Sat of *Weekend 2*... The strong word of mouth is translating into BO numbers... Biz on [second] Sun should continue the upward trend... [Week 2] Fri 1.28 cr, Sat 1.89 cr. Total: â¹ 14.85 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 3, 2019

"This film is very special to me and so are the dadis. The fact that people have appreciated our hard work makes us feel at peace and joyous at the same time. I couldn't have asked for us," said Bhumi.

Saand Ki Aankh had released on Diwali along with the multi-starrer "Housefull 4" and the comedy drama "Made In China".

