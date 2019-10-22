Saand Ki Aankh celeb review: Kartik Aaryan, Jackky Bhagnani love the movie

Saand Ki Aankh featuring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar is all set to hit theatres on October 25, 2019, and ahead of the actual release, the makers of the film held a special screening for industry folks in Mumbai. And it looks like Bollywood celebrities have loved the biopic!

Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter to praise both Taapsee and Bhumi. Here's what he tweeted:

#SaandKiAankh Lovely Powerful n impactful !!

Congratulations @tushar1307 for a solid debut @bhumipednekar Patni ji aapki jitni tareef karein Kam hai @taapsee u r amazing as always

Claps for both the womaniyyas

And the entire team !! — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 22, 2019

Sidharth Malhotra, too, congratulated the leading pair and wrote, "#SaandKiAankh What a touching emotional story! Super proud of my friend @tushar1307 debut. @bhumipednekar your amazingly endearing @taapsee your super powerful. must go watch guys!"

Jackky Bhagnani tweeted, "Just watched #SaandKiAankh and blown with all the performances. @taapsee @bhumipednekar take a bow! Special mention to @tushar1307 for executing this story brilliantly. A must watch!!"

Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi was extremely happy with the film. He wrote:

Vivek Oberoi hopes the film wins the national award. He wrote, "Watched #SaandKiAankh last night, my bro @tushar1307 you hit the bulls eye! What a brilliant debut! So proud of you! @bhumipednekar and @taapsee you both were absolutely "gold gold gold!" I hope you guys win the national award! Laughed, cried and felt so inspired!"

Saqib Saleem, too, was in awe of the film. He wrote:

#SaandKiAankh has been seen and It’s a delightful film . @tushar1307 well done mere bhai what a remarkable debut . @taapsee and @bhumipednekar aap dono ka kaam bemisaal hai . Chandro and prakashi rock ! Vineet mere bhai bahut khoob

. Well done team @Shibasishsarkar @nidhiparmar — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) October 22, 2019

Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic based on the inspiring story of Chandra Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, two octogenarian sharpshooters who represented our country in shooting. Saand Ki Aankh will be clashing with Housefull 4 and Made In China this Diwali.

