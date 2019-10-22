Saand Ki Aankh celeb review: Kartik Aaryan, Jackky Bhagnani love the movie
The makers of Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's Saand Ki Aankh held a screening for the film fraternity, and it looks like B-town has loved the movie!
Kartik Aaryan took to Twitter to praise both Taapsee and Bhumi. Here's what he tweeted:
#SaandKiAankh Lovely Powerful n impactful !!— Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) October 22, 2019
Congratulations @tushar1307 for a solid debut @bhumipednekar Patni ji aapki jitni tareef karein Kam hai @taapsee u r amazing as always
Claps for both the womaniyyas
And the entire team !!
Sidharth Malhotra, too, congratulated the leading pair and wrote, "#SaandKiAankh What a touching emotional story! Super proud of my friend @tushar1307 debut. @bhumipednekar your amazingly endearing @taapsee your super powerful. must go watch guys!"
Jackky Bhagnani tweeted, "Just watched #SaandKiAankh and blown with all the performances. @taapsee @bhumipednekar take a bow! Special mention to @tushar1307 for executing this story brilliantly. A must watch!!"
Filmmaker Sanjay Gadhvi was extremely happy with the film. He wrote:
#SaandKiAankh @tushar1307 @nidhiparmar @bhumipednekar @taapsee @Shibasishsarkar and the entire team!— Sanjay Gadhvi (@SanjayGadhvi4) October 22, 2019
Take a bow!
Well done!
Vivek Oberoi hopes the film wins the national award. He wrote, "Watched #SaandKiAankh last night, my bro @tushar1307 you hit the bulls eye! What a brilliant debut! So proud of you! @bhumipednekar and @taapsee you both were absolutely "gold gold gold!" I hope you guys win the national award! Laughed, cried and felt so inspired!"
Saqib Saleem, too, was in awe of the film. He wrote:
#SaandKiAankh has been seen and It’s a delightful film . @tushar1307 well done mere bhai what a remarkable debut . @taapsee and @bhumipednekar aap dono ka kaam bemisaal hai . Chandro and prakashi rock ! Vineet mere bhai bahut khoob— Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) October 22, 2019
. Well done team @Shibasishsarkar @nidhiparmar
Saand Ki Aankh is a biopic based on the inspiring story of Chandra Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, two octogenarian sharpshooters who represented our country in shooting. Saand Ki Aankh will be clashing with Housefull 4 and Made In China this Diwali.
