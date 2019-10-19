Saand Ki Aankh cleared by the Censor Board with a U certificate, Taapsee Pannu cannot contain her excitement

Taapsee Pannu is no way less than Akshay Kumar when it comes to doing films. Going on a similar path as the star, Pannu has mastered the art of doing multiple films every year. If last year saw her in films like Mulk, Soorma and Manmarziyaan, 2019 was the year of Badla, Game Over, Mission Mangal and now Saand Ki Aankh. This is the film she has mammoth expectations from as this is a space she has never forayed into before.

Based on the inspiring and exciting story of Chandra Tomar and Prakashi Tomar, two octogenarian sharpshooters who represented our country in shooting, Saand Ki Aankh will be clashing with Housefull 4 and Made In China this Diwali, but Pannu is unfazed by the clash, aware there will be competition and nothing can be done about it. On the contrary, she's gung-ho as her film, also starring Bhumi Pednekar and Vineet Kumar Singh, has been cleared by the Censor Board with a U certificate.

She took to her Twitter account to share the news. Take a look:

This Diwali ONE film that assures you are going to have a good time at movies with your ENTIRE FAMILY #SaandKiAankh cleared with a clean U certificate ðÂÂÂÂÂÂªðÂÂÂÂÂÂ¼

Ab daadiyo ki movie bachcho ke bina kaise release ho sakti hai ! pic.twitter.com/MkfTs1VAUp — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 18, 2019

In 2020, she'll star in films like Thappad and Rashmi Rocket. Pednekar seems to have the maximum films in her kitty currently. She has Bala, Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Bhoot, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Takht coming up.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates