Saanya Khatter attracts Beauty and fashion brands being a social media influencer and Model

Saanya Khatter is an emerging name in the fashion world when it comes to the NCR. She is 22 years old and was born on 17th September 1998 in Faridabad, Haryana. She is a student and also a model. Ever since she felt the importance and power of social media, she took a deep plunge into the sites like Instagram and Facebook allowing everyone to recognise her as a cool face in social media. Her cool looks allowed her to get opportunities in the modeling world.

She was able to work with good beauty and fashion brands doing a couple of photo shoots for them. All thanks to her growing fans and followers on social media, which tolls to around 300k in total, she is able to emerge as a social media influencer. This also gave her the chance to work with known YouTubers and appear in their videos making her mark on YouTube as well. These include YouTubers like Rishhsome, Ashish Chanchlani, Hasley India, and Delhi YouTuber to name a few. She appeared in their videos.

Besides, she is also a student who is pursuing her graduation and also works as a model and social media influencer. She intends to go a long way in this field once she completes her studies taking this profession full time. She is able to impress with her aura and style, all thanks to her good understanding for fashion and glamour, she is able to carry herself so well that she keeps on attracting beauty and fashion brands and loves to collaborate with them to work as a model.

