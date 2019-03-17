Saara Aalto's homosexuality opened new doors

hollywood

Saara Aalto who shot to fame after becoming a finalist on "The X Factor" in 2016, has teamed up with the British transgender youth charity, Mermaids, to create a short film telling her own LGBT journey

Pic courtesy/Saara Aalto Instagram account

Pop star Saara Aalto's honesty about being a homosexual woman has brought her "new opportunities" because she does not fit the stereotype.

Aalto told Diva magazine: "It hasn't done anything bad. I thought it would but it has brought me new things, new opportunities. Everybody keeps saying pop culture is all about being sexy, but because I'm a lesbian I think people are a bit careful about it. They're not like, 'You have to be a seductive woman'. And it easier for me because of my looks, definitely. For Meri Sopanen (Aalto's fiancee), media has been OK, but people write very nasty things online. It's easier for homophobic people to accept me, because I don't look scary to them."

The "Wild Wild Wonderland" singer, who shot to fame after becoming a finalist on "The X Factor" in 2016, has teamed up with the British transgender youth charity, Mermaids, to create a short film telling her own LGBT journey, and the star insisted that she wants to "raise awareness", reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "I have transgender friends and it's hard for them. In Finland, we are now battling for trans rights. You still have to be sterilised if you transition. Hopefully this video can raise awareness."

