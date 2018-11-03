SaarLorLux Open: Shuttler Subhankar in semis, Kashyap out

Nov 03, 2018, 10:20 IST | PTI

Subhankar beat seventh seeded Englishman Toby Penty 21-16, 21-9 in only 32 minutes

Saarbrucken: India's Subhankar Dey entered the semi-final while senior pro Parupalli Kashyap lost his Last eight encounter at the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship yesterday.

Subhankar beat seventh seeded Englishman Toby Penty 21-16, 21-9 in only 32 minutes. However Kashyap lost his quarter-final against France's Toma Junior Popov 16-21, 18-21 inside 38 minutes. In the women's singles quarter-final, Sayali Rane lost her match against Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 14-21, 9-21.

