SaarLorLux Open: Shuttler Subhankar in semis, Kashyap out

badminton

Subhankar beat seventh seeded Englishman Toby Penty 21-16, 21-9 in only 32 minutes

Parupalli Kashyap

Saarbrucken: India's Subhankar Dey entered the semi-final while senior pro Parupalli Kashyap lost his Last eight encounter at the SaarLorLux Open Badminton Championship yesterday.

Subhankar beat seventh seeded Englishman Toby Penty 21-16, 21-9 in only 32 minutes. However Kashyap lost his quarter-final against France's Toma Junior Popov 16-21, 18-21 inside 38 minutes. In the women's singles quarter-final, Sayali Rane lost her match against Denmark's Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt 14-21, 9-21.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever